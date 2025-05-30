‘Something for everyone’: Silver Branch Brewing Co. opens Rockville location

A stack of colorful cans of beer lined the bar, whimsical garden-themed decor adorned the bright green walls and bright circular chandeliers illuminated the light wood tables as Silver Branch Brewing Co.’s Rockville Beerworks opened its doors Friday for a grand opening weekend of festivities.

Rockville Beerworks, a brewery and taproom at 7301 Calhoun Place, marks the third location of Silver Branch Brewing, which opened its first location in 2019 at 8401 Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. In 2023, the establishment opened a location in Warrenton, Virginia.

The Rockville location kicked off its grand opening on Friday morning with special offers on select beers and a planned evening ribbon-cutting ceremony. The festivities continue Saturday with a DJ performing starting at 3 p.m., games and opportunities to win prizes, cornhole and a station providing temporary tattoos, according to the brewery. Family-friendly activities on Sunday include face painting from noon to 3 p.m., arts and crafts all day and free ice cream for kids ages 10 and under while supplies last.

The brewery is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Calhoun Place location, which formerly housed True Respite Brewing Co., will be home to the company’s primary beer production operation, Silver Branch Brewing Co. CEO and co-founder Christian Layke told Bethesda Today on Friday.

“The primary reason that we thought about this location is because it has a much better brewery for us, so we’re expanding our operations, and it’s about 50% more square footage,” Layke said. “It is laid out in a way that’s much more conducive to production, brewing, packaging, shipping and receiving.”

Silver Branch Brewing is known for its in-house brews, such as Dr. Juicy IPA, Glass Castle Pilsner and Cloud Nine Wheat Ale, with flavors ranging from citrus and tangy fruit to banana and clove. It also offers a variety of cocktails, wines and ciders.

The brewery also offers a menu at its Rockville locale that includes wings, nachos, a hummus platter and a Bavarian-style pretzel. The brewery also has its own pizza brand, Mosaic Pizza, which is currently only served at the Warrenton location, but eventually will be available at the Silver Spring and Rockville locations, according to General Manager Bailey Robison.

Photo credit: Courtney Cohn

Photo credit: Courtney Cohn

Photo credit: Courtney Cohn

Photo credit: Courtney Cohn

Photo credit: Courtney Cohn

Photo credit: Courtney Cohn

A brewery for everyone

Creating an inclusive atmosphere that makes customers who would not normally come to breweries feel comfortable is important, according to Robison.

“We try really hard to make sure we have something for everyone,” Robison told Bethesda Today. “We have a very inclusive brand where we’re not too cool for anything. We’re not going to be judgy if you ask us for anything, like you could ask me for a Cosmopolitan [cocktail], and I’ll be excited to make it for you. I’ll be so happy to look across the brewery and see people drinking cocktails as well.”

Chris Bonnell, art director for Silver Branch Brewing Co., said the decor reflects this message as well, with vibrant, eclectic items filling the space, including gnomes, greenery and stained glass-style art, creating a different vibe than that found at many other breweries.

“We make and sell products, but we’re trying to find a unique voice that appeals to everybody. You’ll never see dragons and skulls and all of that stuff. Here we do more playful, whimsical vibes,” Bonnell told Bethesda Today on Friday. “Our decor is very European-inspired, so we travel around and take notes from other places abroad and here to just see what works.”

The European flair is present in the drink menu as well, with beer offerings hailing from central Europe, Layke said.

“[We have] some styles that you don’t necessarily see as often because the craft beer world is so heavily focused on IPAs, so at Silver Branch, you’ll get lots of light, delicious lagers and some Belgians that are just not that common,” Layke said.

Also, Robison said Silver Branch is hoping the establishment will appeal to both adults, with events including karaoke and trivia, and children, who will find a table full of board games and coloring materials available.

Layke said providing a welcoming environment for families is important because he felt like he wasn’t welcome at breweries when traveling with his young children.

“I come from a German heritage, and this idea of going out on a Sunday afternoon with three or four generations to sit under the chestnut trees and be together is a long-standing tradition, and that’s really what we were hoping to achieve with Silver Branch,” Layke said. “We were really just hoping to create a place where people could gather and commune, and that for us includes family.”

Freelancer Courtney Cohn is a former Bethesda Today reporter.