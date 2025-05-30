Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

D.C. man faces murder charge in fatal White Oak stabbing

31-year-old man died after ‘physical altercation,’ police say

By Staff
May 30, 2025 3:32 p.m. | Updated: May 30, 2025 4:08 p.m.
Montgomery County Department of Police cruiser with shadows on the side door.
Photo Credit: Mishka Espey.

A Washington, D.C., man is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest Thursday in connection with the May 15 fatal stabbing of a man in White Oak, Montgomery County police said Friday in a statement.

Guy Tyrell Johnson, 42, was taken into custody in the District by Montgomery County Task Force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and is awaiting extradition to the county, police said. 

Attorney information for Johnson concerning Thursday’s arrest was not available Friday in online court records.

Johnson is accused of fatally stabbing Emmanuel Bisudu Sesay, 31, of no known address. The incident occurred in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive, which is near the White Oak Shopping Center.

According to police, Johnson “engaged in a physical altercation with Sesay” at about 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot. He allegedly stabbed Sesay and then left the scene.

Responding officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews found Sesay with life-threatening injuries. First responders attempted life-saving measures before Sesay was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Sesay’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District, police said.

During an investigation, county detectives identified Johnson as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him Wednesday, according to the statement. Police did not say what led detectives to identify Johnson as a suspect.

