11 ways to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in Montgomery County

Take a look at our roundup of upcoming LGBTQ+ Pride events in Montgomery County.

6 – 8 p.m.

Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney

Washington, D.C.-area drag performer D’manda Martini joins Olney Theatre for a night of drag bingo, wine and snacks. Martini will lead the bingo contest and prizes will be awarded. The event is a partnership of the Capital Pride and WorldPride celebrations. Tickets cost $10 or are free with tickets to the theater’s performance of Senior Class later that evening.

6:30 – 10 p.m.

Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring

The theme of this event is “We will not be silenced. We will not be erased!” The evening begins with a Pride flag-raising ceremony with community leaders and elected officials and continues to a duel of drag performers. In addition to live entertainment, wellness services, business and artist pop-ups, health and screenings for sexually transmitted infections will be available. A second rendition of this event will occur June 13 at the same time and place, and the finale will occur during Montgomery County’s Pride on the Plaza event on June 29. General admission is free, and a reserved and guaranteed table of four costs $100.

7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

A WorldPride Partner Event, this two-day festival and showcase features the talents of women and gender-marginalized composers. Friday’s concert includes musicians and artists from Maryland and Washington, D.C., who sing and play a variety of instruments, including guitar, piano and cello. On Saturday, explore educational workshops and concerts at The Mansion and held outdoors at the Strathmore Gazebo and on the lawn. Admission to Friday’s concert is $30, and Saturday’s activities cost $100 for a day pass or $30 per concert. Read more about the artists and the schedule for Saturday here.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parade starts at 201 Ethan Allen Ave.; event held at 6929 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park

This family-friendly Pride event includes a parade from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and a street fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Various groups and floats are scheduled to march, dance and perform during the parade. Drag queen Tara is the guest of honor. During the street fair, vendors with crafts, face painting, sidewalk chalk, photo opportunities, the crafting of miniature books called zines, books, information and sweets will be available. At 9:30 a.m., there will be an opportunity to make posters with messages of Pride, and all supplies are provided. Free admission.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo

Glen Echo Park’s fifth annual Pride Family Day, in collaboration with the office of Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), is a free event with activities for all ages. Free tickets for carousel rides and the Glen Echo Park Aquarium will be available while supplies last, and there will be snacks, drinks, photo opportunities, face painting, roving puppets from The Puppet Co. and arts and crafts. There is a suggested donation of $10. Free parking is available at 5801 Oxford Road.

2 – 5 p.m.

Rockville Town Square, 131 Gibbs St., Rockville

Celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community with the City of Rockville’s Pride event. The free event is wheelchair accessible and open to all ages. There will be at least one visual or literary artists who will connect the community with an interactive artwork that will evolve throughout the event.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Meditation Museum, 9525 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Openly gay and married Indian princes Manvendra Singh Gohil and DeAndre Richardson join County Councilmember Evan Glass and museum director Sister Jenna for a conversation about love, identity and more. Tickets are free and can be reserved at the link above.

6 – 8:30 p.m.

Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton

LGBTQ+ comedians from Improbable Comedy are visiting Brookside Gardens for the Pride Comedy Show. Food from Lavish Savory Food Truck and Silver & Sons BBQ and drinks from Denizens Brewing Co. will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m., and the comedy acts begin at 7 p.m. The event is free and recommended for age 17 and older. American Sign Language interpretation will be available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

7:30 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Strathmore, as a part of WorldPride 2025 and with the Capital Pride Alliance, is hosting an eight-act orchestra and chorus performance. The event features the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C.; violinist and drag queen Thorgy Thor from the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race and others, and it will be hosted by San Francisco-based drag queen Peaches Christ. The event costs $35-$100.

4 – 9 p.m.

Locals Farm Market, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville

Poolesville’s second annual Pride event takes place halfway through Pride month. The event includes a drag story hour, jewelry making, performances by the Riverworks Wind Ensemble and other local performing artists, visual art and a DJ dance party. Attendance is free with tickets available at the link above.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Black Hill Discovery Center, 20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds

Join members of the LGBTQIA+ community for an evening of peaceful paddling on Little Seneca Lake. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife during the two-hour kayak tour. Because this is not a lesson, basic paddling experience is required. Boats, paddles and personal flotation devices are provided. Registration is required and costs $29.