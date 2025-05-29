MoCo libraries launch mobile app Friday

Montgomery County Public Libraries will launch a free mobile app Friday that will allow patrons to search the library’s catalogue, scan barcodes to instantly check out books, view and manage checkouts and access e-books and audiobooks, among other features. It will be available on the Apple and Google Play app stores. [WUSA9]

Metro now allows passengers to tap credit cards at fare gates

Metro announced Wednesday that passengers can now tap credit or debit cards at fare gates to pay for their train rides. SmarTrip cards will still be accepted at train stations and are still needed for Metrobuses. [DC News Now]

MoCo’s African American Health Program to hold Community Day

Montgomery County’s African American Health Program will host its 11th annual Community Day on Saturday at the Bioscience Education Center on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The free event will offer health screenings, employment resources, workshops and activities. Attendees must pre-register online. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees

