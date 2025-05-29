‘Explore Rockville: Global Bites’ campaign kicks off Sunday

The third annual “Explore Rockville: Global Bites” campaign, a celebration of food, culture and community, begins Sunday and runs through June 14, according to Rockville Economic Development Inc. (REDI).

As part of the campaign, the city’s restaurants will donate a portion of proceeds to local non-profits and patrons can win prizes, REDI announced in a recent press release.

REDI, a public-private partnership created by the city in 1997 to broaden its economic base, launched the campaign in 2023. The event promotes restaurants serving dishes ranging from “sushi to shawarma, tacos to tikka masala,” according to a recent press release.

“Rockville is home to an amazing variety of restaurants offering a world of flavor,” REDI

CEO Cynthia Rivarde said in the release. “Global Bites highlights this culinary and cultural vibrancy while creating meaningful local impact.”

To participate in the campaign, diners can visit any restaurant in Rockville during the two-week period and upload their receipts online to be entered to win one of three $50, $100 or $200 VISA gift cards.

Also, 20% of an uploaded receipt (up to $20) will be donated to local nonprofits participating in the Rockville Rewards program, such as the PTSA at Julius West Middle School in Rockville, the Montgomery County Ministry for Economic Development and the Rockville Concert Band. People can choose from 10 organizations they want to support.

REDI has changed the campaign each year. In 2023, patrons could download a free digital dining passport pre-loaded with $25 worth of vouchers. Last year, people could receive special offers and deals at participating restaurants as well as attend ticketed experiences like live cooking demonstrations, themed dinners, exclusive tastings and guest speakers.

A list of Rockville restaurant options is available on REDI’s website. Bethesda Magazine food critic David Hagedorn has recommended some of these eateries in his restaurant reviews, including Bombay Bistro, Eat A Lao and Hello Vietnam!, which feature various Asian cuisines.