Former Wootton High student to serve one year in prison for threat of mass violence

Former Thomas S. Wootton High School student Alex Ye is expected to serve one year in prison following his Wednesday sentencing on a charge of threat of mass violence related to his manifesto describing plans for a school shooting, according to a Wednesday statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Cummins sentenced Ye to 10 years in prison, suspending all but 12 months, and five years of supervised probation upon release. Ye waived any credit he could have received toward the time he will serve for the nearly 14 months he has already served since his arrest, according to the statement.

Cummins also ordered Ye, now 19, to meet with her at the court every two weeks once he is released and serving his five years of probation to provide proof he is meeting the conditions set by the court — a unique stipulation, according to the county state’s attorney’s office.

Other sentencing conditions for probation include receiving mental health treatment, performing community service and staying away from the two schools he threatened – Wootton High and Lakewood Elementary School, also in Rockville, according to the statement. Ye must also stay off the app Discord, which he previously used to communicate his threats with others.

Additionally, Cummins set a hearing for Sept. 25 for the defense to provide details on an “after care” plan for the defendant upon his release.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the state asked for the 10-year sentence because the case showed that previous psychiatric care before Ye’s arrest had not kept him from threatening a mass shooting in his manifesto.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the state’s attorney’s office recommended the 10-year sentence to be served through the Patuxent Youth Program in Jessup, a program for those under 21 who have intellectual or emotional impairments. The defense asked for time served. Ye’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening.

Ye’s sentencing was previously delayed several times as the prosecutors and lawyers representing Ye took time to discuss and consider sentencing options and mental health evaluations, according to court proceedings.

“This is an unusual case,” McCarthy said during a press conference following the sentencing. “Our goal was to protect the community … . We went there with a recommendation for him to go to the Patuxent Institute. Quite candidly, there was not really a plan of any magnitude or of any substance that was offered by the defense as an alternative. I think that was frustrating.”

Cummins convicted Ye on Jan. 8, following a two-day bench trial in December in Rockville. The case revolved around the writings of the former Wootton student and whether his 129-page manifesto presented an actual threat, according to court proceedings.

In her ruling, Cummins said that based on the evidence and context, it was clear that the book wasn’t jokes or protected speech and constituted a true threat. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Ye was arrested April 17, 2024, by Montgomery County police and charged with threats of mass violence. On May 30, Ye was indicted by a grand jury on one count of threats of mass violence. The charges stem from the “fictional story/manifesto about a high school shooting,” according to charging documents, that Ye sent via social media to an acquaintance who testified during the trial. The book revolves around a transgender male student who thinks about shooting students at school and who is hospitalized for mental health issues.

During the first day of Ye’s trial, defense lawyers Paulette Pagán and David Benowitz of the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Price and Benowitz argued that Ye’s manifesto was fiction, didn’t include an actual shooting and wasn’t a plan for action.

County prosecutors James Dietrich and Karen Mooney countered that the book offered striking parallels to Ye’s life and contained details of how the main character would carry out a shooting.

During the trial, police officers testified that no guns were found in Ye’s Rockville home during a police search.

The trial included testimony from police officers, an acquaintance of Ye’s and former Wootton principal Douglas Nelson. Evidence in the form of messages to acquaintances, posts to social media and the book was also provided.

In her Jan. 8 ruling, Cummins said the book wasn’t fiction and although Ye had changed the names of some people and places, the writings included events that happened in both Ye’s life and in the main character’s life.