South Germantown Adventure Playground to close for renovations

The South Germantown Adventure Playground will close this summer for renovations that are expected to be completed by spring 2026, according to the Montgomery Parks website.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in June, and the renovated playground will “feature inclusive, high-performance play areas, nature play, intergenerational activities, and opportunities for learning and social connection,” according to the website.

An exact closure date has not been announced, project manager Ching-Fang Chen told Bethesda Today on Wednesday. Patrons are advised to monitor the playground’s webpage to find out when the playground will close.

The 7-acre playground at 17920 Germantown Park Drive is part of the 695-acre South Germantown Recreational Park, which includes numerous sports fields, courts, gardens and picnic areas. The playground opened in 2003 and has five themed play areas, including a maze, a climbing wall, slides, swings and musical play.

- Advertisement -

“It was the County’s largest and most unique playground with areas intended to challenge youngster’s minds as much as provide fun activities,” Montgomery Parks said on its website. “Although it has served the community well over the years, the playground is deteriorating, outdated, and facilities need an overall renovation.”

The proposed renovation is set to include construction of accessible walkways, multi-purpose terraces, a picnic area, a game/workout area, signage, new trees and shrubs, stormwater management and landscape improvements, according to Montgomery Parks.

There will be a variety of new equipment, including a fire station play structure, a multi-seat seesaw, a playground zip line, trampolines, swings and slides, according to construction plans.

An initial survey about the project was sent to the community in the summer of 2022, and throughout 2023, a community town hall and an online forum gathered residents’ feedback. Over the last couple of years, the project’s concept has been finalized, and construction documentation and permitting have been obtained, according to the Montgomery Parks website.