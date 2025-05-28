Police investigate armed robbery, shooting in Gaithersburg 

Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries following a reported armed robbery at Corrigan Square Apartments in Gaithersburg, according to radio transmissions and a police statement.

According to radio transmissions, police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were first dispatched to the Corrigan Square Apartments at 8519 Snouffer School Road for the report of a robbery and shooting at roughly 7:20 p.m. A 22-year-old man reported his wallet had been stolen and he had been shot in the lower part of one leg, the transmissions said.

Police spokesperson Casandra Tressler said in the statement the injured man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound that he is believed to have received during the robbery.

No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday night, and police believe the incident is isolated, Tressler said.