NIH staffers walk out of town hall at Bethesda headquarters

National Institutes of Health staffers walked out of a May 19 town hall at the institute’s Bethesda headquarters as director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said NIH “sponsored research that caused” the COVID-19 pandemic. During the town hall, staffers also voiced displeasure over funding, firings and ideology. [CNN]

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger reflects on nearly 50-year career

As U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger prepares to retire, he spoke with WTOP about his nearly 50 years of policing — including his time as chief in Montgomery County from 2004 to 2019. Among his accomplishments in the county, he pointed to body-worn cameras. “In 2016, I put body-worn cameras on every patrol officer in Montgomery County, and I got body-worn cameras on Capitol Police officers here, and that program, I hope, continues to expand,” he said.[WTOP]

Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema gives Mamma Lena glowing review

Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema recently ventured north on I-270 to follow up on a tip on Mamma Lena Trattoria Napoletana in Germantown. He highlighted the “fried calamari, seafood salad, Gorgonzola and pear linguine, ‘Papa Carlo’ pizza [and] tiramisu” as his don’t-miss picks. “If the portions mirror Olive Garden’s, the cooking tastes as if we’re at home with the Varriales,” he wrote. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather:

Rain with a high of 61 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Houston-based Hines Development to take on North Bethesda life sciences project

Beloved Boyds DIY music venue faces permitting problems

14 things to do in Montgomery County this week