‘From Feds to Eds’: Montgomery College to receive $100K to target former federal workers entering teaching profession 

Ethan Taylor worked for the federal government for 24 years — until last month when he was told that his office within the U.S. Department of the Interior would be dissolved. Taylor has always loved teaching after having some experience teaching with the Peace Corps, he told a roundtable with state education leaders at Montgomery College’s Rockville campus on Tuesday, so when a door to a Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) teaching position opened, he was “excited” to walk through.

Taylor will be able to teach Spanish in a MCPS school in the fall thanks to a Montgomery College teacher preparation program and state grant funding provided to the community college to assist former federal employees such as Taylor pursue a career in education.

“When I stopped working with the federal government, I stumbled upon the website for [Alternative Certification for Effective Teachers (ACET)] and it just felt like a perfect fit for me,” Taylor said. “So I scrambled to put together my application materials, and here we are a month later.”

Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced at the event that Maryland will provide $1 million to 11 state colleges and universities to help expand programs to assist federal workers become teachers, including $100,000 for Montgomery College.

“We know that we need to get more certified educators inside the classroom, and we have remarkable public servants who are willing to raise their hands and serve in this capacity – problem [meet] problem solver,” Moore said.

According to a statement from Montgomery College, the funding is through the Teacher Quality and Diversity Grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. The funding will support the college in its expansion of its ACET program into a program targeting federal workers called ACET Flex: From Feds to Eds.

The goal of the Feds to Eds program, according to a statement from Montgomery College, is to expand alternative educator licensing pathways to support up to 18 conditional teachers and federal workers transitioning into teaching and to create more course offerings that will lead to teaching credentials for up to 30 conditional teachers in obtaining teaching licensures.

The funds will allow Montgomery College to develop curriculum, redesign the program and train faculty to modify the current ACET program to focus on federal workers.

Montgomery College President Jermaine Williams said during the roundtable that Montgomery College was excited to respond to Moore’s call to action to support displaced federal workers.

“We’re talking about specifically supporting our displaced federal workers because we know the strengths that they can bring to the classroom,” Williams said.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor, who also attended the Tuesday roundtable, said the initiative will bring in teachers with diverse backgrounds and deep content knowledge.

“We get folks who understand the mission as being connected to the federal workforce,” Thomas Taylor said at the Tuesday event “You definitely got into it because you see the value of building community. All of our children are one caring adult away from being a huge success story, and the fact that you get to be a part of that success story will have this ripple effect, not just in Montgomery County, not just in your classroom, but throughout the state of Maryland and in the country.”

In addition to former federal workers transitioning to become teachers, MCPS has recently added some former federal workers to the school district’s staffing. The Montgomery County school board in April appointed Angelina Filipova to serve as a director in the MCPS Department of Management and Budget. According to her LinkedIn profile, Filipova most recently served as a deputy director in budget planning at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

At its May 22 school board meeting, Melvin Phillips, a former U.S. Air Force veteran and former auditor and chief financial officer in the Department of Veterans Affairs, was appointed to serve as the school board’s supervisor of the internal audit unit. At the beginning of May, the Montgomery County Education Association, the local teachers union, also announced it would be hiring Leah Nayman as its executive director, a former chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Labor in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and senior advisor for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.