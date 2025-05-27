Man faces assault charges in shooting outside Bowlero Bethesda

A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday for his alleged role in a March shooting outside of Bowlero Bethesda bowling alley on Westbard Avenue, Montgomery County police said in a release Tuesday.

Devon Edwards, of an unknown address, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., and faces charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property in connection with the March 29 shooting at 5353 Westbard Ave., according to police.

Edwards is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, according to police. Attorney information for Edwards was not immediately available in digital court records.

According to county police, officers recovered multiple shell casings after responding shortly after midnight March 29 to the Bowlero Bethesda for a report of gunshots. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives determined two groups had exchanged gunfire at the scene.

Two individuals sustained minor injuries due to broken glass, but no one sustained gunshot wounds, according to police spokesperson Carlos Cortes.

During an investigation, detectives identified Edwards as one of the suspects who discharged a firearm, police said. Cortes said police are still searching for additional suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or to call 866-411-8477. Tips can be anonymous. A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to arrests.

Freelancer Courtney Cohn is a former reporter for Bethesda Today.