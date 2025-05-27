Become a Member
Government & Politics

MoCo arts organizations plan for future after losing federal grants

Plus: North Bethesda-based Choice Hotels strikes China expansion deal; Thousands attend Memorial Day parade in Rockville

By Staff
May 27, 2025 8:59 a.m. | Updated: May 27, 2025 9:15 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

After losing federal grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, local arts organizations, including Round House Theatre in Bethesda and the Cantate choir in Silver Spring, are strategizing for how to move forward without the support they have previously depended on. [WAMU]

North Bethesda-based Choice Hotels strikes China expansion deal

The North Bethesda-based hotel chain Choice Hotels International Inc. has announced a major expansion into China through a distribution and franchise agreement with a Chinese hotel company. The deal is projected to contribute to economic growth for both hotel chains. [Washington Business Journal]

Thousands attend Memorial Day parade in Rockville

Thousands of people lined the streets of Rockville for the city’s 81st annual Memorial Day Parade. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen soldiers. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:


Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70

