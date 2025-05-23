MCPS recommends cuts to equity plan, proposed special education hires to bridge $8.6M gap  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor is recommending several reductions from planned spending for fiscal year 2026 to close an $8.6 million gap between what the school board requested and what the County Council agreed to fund.

On Thursday morning, the council approved a $7.6 billion county spending plan for fiscal year 2026 that funds 99.8% of the MCPS $3.65 billion budget request. This is the largest budget the council has ever approved for MCPS.

To close the gap, Taylor is recommending several reductions, including cutting $3.3 million from a proposal to increase equity among schools regarding materials and $2.8 million for 30 new special education positions, according to the Thursday evening school board meeting.

“We have kept adjustments to our final budget mix tight,” Taylor told the board. “We have kept them to [plans for] expansion and kept them away from the classroom.”

Taylor is also recommending cutting $2.5 million from the district’s proposed $9 million for maintenance and cutting seven of the 52 new security assistant positions included in the fiscal year 2026 budget proposal.

The school board is expected to take its final vote on the budget at its June 10 meeting.

Taylor presented his proposed $3.61 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1, in December. He described it as an attempt to provide the district with “long-term stability.” The county school board tentatively approved a $3.65 billion operating budget — representing a slight increase over Taylor’s recommendation largely due to anticipated additional state funding that comes with mandated spending — for the upcoming fiscal year on Feb. 4.

The tentatively approved MCPS budget represents a nearly 9% increase over the current $3.32 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2025, which ends June 30.

The proposed increase in MCPS spending from fiscal year 2025 comes in the wake of a difficult budget season in 2024 in which the county school board had to make significant spending cuts. The cuts were needed to close a spending gap after the council approved a fiscal year 2025 MCPS operating budget that was $30.5 million less in spending than the school board requested. The operating budget for fiscal year 2025, which ends June 30, is $3.32 billion.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) proposed a controversial income tax rate increase from 3.2% to 3.3% to help fully fund the district’s fiscal year 2026 budget request.

To avoid the tax increase, MCPS and the council announced a plan May 13 to fund all but .2% of the school district’s requested budget, which would reallocate money that would have been added to the school system’s retiree health benefit trust.

MCPS maintains a retiree health benefit trust to provide a funding reserve for health benefits for retirees in future years. However, the need to spend more now for current health benefit needs for employees and retirees is a major pressure on the proposed MCPS budget, according to the officials.

The plan would allow the school system to use some of the money that is typically reserved for the future to fulfill current employee health benefit needs. Specifically, this plan would allow MCPS to receive an additional $50 million – $25 million in both fiscal years 2025 and 2026 — by increasing the school system’s annual draw down from the retiree health benefit trust.

The plan doesn’t remove funding from the trust; instead, it lowers the amount of money MCPS will put into the trust this fiscal year and the next, according to MCPS officials. The $50 million from the retiree trust this year won’t contribute to MCPS’s maintenance of effort, the required minimum level of per-pupil funding that must be maintained by county governments year over year, according to MCPS Chief Financial Officer Ivon Alfonso-Windsor.

MCPS will receive about $211 million and $63.7 million in state funding above what it received during fiscal year 2025 in addition to the $50 million in retiree trust funds, according to Thursday’s school board documents.

Taylor’s full list of recommended cuts includes:

A $3.3 million reduction to the $5.8 million requested for an equity add-on formula, which would give additional funding for materials to schools with large populations of students who qualify for Free and Reduced Meals (FARMS), a measure of poverty; special education students; and Emergent Multilingual Learners;

Cutting funding for hiring new special education teachers by $2.8 million, reducing the request for 186 new positions to 156;

Reducing by $2.5 million the $9 million requested for maintenance;

A roughly $420,000 reduction in funding for additional security assistants, reducing the number of new positions from 52 to 45;

Cutting $800,000 in proposed licensing of a middle school STEM curriculum;

Cutting $500,000 from $3.7 million requested for Chromebook repairs; and

Cutting $250,000 for a proposal to study academic programs.

Taylor’s recommendations were largely focused on closing the $8.6 million budget gap. However, the adjustments also include adding $1.3 million to restore several Emergent Multilingual Learner positions in the district’s central office that had been cut during an administrative reorganization, which Taylor said would help align the staff to the district’s objectives. The recommendations also include adding $600,000 to assess special education and talent management.

Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this report