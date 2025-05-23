Three charged in connection with Bethesda armed robbery of juveniles

Three suspects have been charged after allegedly robbing four juvenile victims at gunpoint in April in downtown Bethesda, Montgomery County police said Friday in a news release.

Chevy Chase residents Jason Castello and Nicholas Clarkson, both age 20, and an unidentified Silver Spring male juvenile are facing charges of armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and “related charges” in connection with an incident that occurred April 21 in the area of Woodmont Avenue and Old Georgetown Road, according to police. The related charges were not identified.

The two men are being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, according to the release. Attorney information was not available in court records for either suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for the juvenile.

According to police, the three suspects approached four juveniles shortly before 11 p.m. April 21. One suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the victims, demanding money, police said.

- Advertisement -

The suspects took money and property from the victims before ordering them to walk to an ATM to withdraw more money, while holding them at gunpoint, according to police. The suspects threatened to kill the victims if they reported the crime.

While escorting the victims to the ATM, the suspects noticed a Montgomery County police vehicle approaching and fled the scene, police said..

The suspects were identified by detectives following an investigation. Officers located and arrested Clarkson and Castello and conducted a search and seizure warrant April 30 at their home, where potential evidence was collected, police said.