50,000 hidden bees uncovered in Chevy Chase home 

By Ashlyn Campbell
May 23, 2025 9:05 a.m.
A swarm of 50,000 buzzing bees were recently unearthed during in a Chevy Chase home during repairs for a leaky roof. The bees were captured with a special vacuum called a “bee vac” and moved to a bee sanctuary. [NBC4

Montgomery County police increase patrols following Capital Jewish Museum shooting 

Montgomery County police are increasing patrols following Wednesday’s shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., that killed two Israeli Embassy staffers. Police will have high visibility patrols around Jewish institutions through at least the end of the week, they said. [Montgomery County Media

Magruder High staff honored for saving paraeducator 

Staff at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville were honored by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Monday for saving a fellow staff member who collapsed during a basketball game. Soneka (Peter) Nankhuni, a paraeducator and assistant football coach, went into cardiac arrest after a student-staff basketball game and several staff members leapt into action to help. [WUSA9]  

Weather: Sunny with a high of 65 degrees 

