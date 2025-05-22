From Bethesda Magazine: 10 ways to get on the water

Paddle The Wharf

Slip into one of Washington, D.C.’s most active waterways to take in the Wharf’s glittering skyline, swoon over yachts in the marina and peek into a neighborhood of houseboats. Explore Washington Channel (and farther, the Potomac and Anacostia rivers) from single and double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) and canoes, available by the hour from Boating in DC at the Wharf (single kayaks and SUPs are $16.80 on Thursdays, $22 on other weekdays, and $24 on weekends and holidays). Life jackets for dogs—and humans, of course—are free with all rentals. Insiders know there’s a complimentary jitney to the Wharf from East Potomac Park, where you can park for free, picnic and visit the newly renovated mini-golf course. Stop by the family-owned Southwest Soda Pop Shop at the Wharf for soft serve, smoothies and shakes for post-paddle refueling. Kayak tours are offered during Wharf events, including WorldPride festival (June) and Oktoberfest.

Boating in DC, 710 Wharf St. SW, Washington, D.C., boatingindc.com

Photo credit: Courtesy Annapolis Sailing School

Learn to sail

If you’ve always yearned to take the helm, you need not look further for lessons than America’s sailing capital. Annapolis Sailing School offers three-day Basic Sailor Certified courses twice a week through October for students 16 and older ($875/$925 for weekday/weekend courses). You’ll spend a little time in the classroom and plenty of hours practicing on a Rainbow 24 daysailer, a 24-foot teaching boat with a heavy keel that keeps the boat stable, typically used with three students and one instructor. After three days, you’ll be able to get out on the water and return safely (and yes, you will be tested). Beyond Basic Sailor ($700) is a two-day course that teaches more advanced skills, such as docking under sail, wind shifts and boat handling. Rather someone else does the work? Hop aboard the Woodwind or Woodwind II (of Wedding Crashers fame) for a sunset cruise out of Annapolis on a 74-foot schooner.

Annapolis Sailing School, 7001 Bembe Beach Road, Annapolis, 410-267-7205, annapolissailing.com.

Schooner Woodwind, 80 Compromise St., Annapolis, 410-263-7837, schoonerwoodwind.com

Tube it

Spend a lazy day on the Gunpowder River in Monkton, Maryland, a little oasis halfway between Baltimore and York, Pennsylvania. Rent a tube from Monkton Bike & Tube, located in the basement of the historic Monkton Hotel. Then head out for a quarter-mile walk up the river on the NCR Trail, float back down to the hotel and repeat. (Put in farther up the river for a longer ride.) Pro tip: Tube rentals are free on your birthday. The hotel’s cafe sells sandwiches, wraps, smoothies and local ice cream. Rates are $30 for large tubes and $15 for small tubes for the day; the last rental is at 4 p.m. While in town, check out Manor Mill, a restored gristmill that’s now an art gallery, creative/wellness center and community gathering spot, and Inverness Brewing, a short drive away.

Monkton Bike & Tube, 1900 Monkton Road, Monkton, 443-212-5951, monktonhotel.com/bike-and-tube

Photo credit: Courtesy Tortilla Flotilla SUP

Sup’er club

Now in its fifth season, Tortilla Flotilla is a social stand-up paddling (SUP) group that hosts Friday evening paddles at various locations around Maryland, mid-May through mid-September. These free events, which sometimes include a stop at a dock bar or beach, are a great way to explore local waterways and meet fellow SUP’ers. Beginners and experienced paddlers are welcome, as are kayakers. BYO SUP, but with a request in advance, one of the regulars might be able to bring an extra board for you to borrow. On the Eastern Shore, paddlers will gather on Aug. 3 for Eastern Shore SUP’s third annual circumnavigation of Tilghman Island. The event offers 5-, 9-, and 15-mile SUP races ($50 until June 15) for weekend paddlers and serious racers alike.

Find “Maryland SUP & Kayak Meet-up – Tortilla FLOtilla” on Facebook, Instagram and Meetup. The Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island 2025 details and entry: paddleguru.com

Photo credit: Courtesy Potomac Water Taxi

Hail a taxi

City Cruises’ Potomac Water Taxi connects some of our favorite waterfront destinations—Georgetown, the Wharf, Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor—for strolling, shopping, dining and picnicking. Enjoy the views as you cruise along the Potomac, past monuments, neighborhoods and parks (some routes offer audio sightseeing tours). Check online for current schedules. Advance purchases are recommended, but can also be made at the ticket booth, based on availability. One-way rates start at $11, round trips at $19. (Note: All locations are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant except the Georgetown dock.) City Cruises also offers brunch, lunch, dinner and holiday cruises.

City Cruises, 877-511-2628, cityexperiences.com/washington-dc

Photo credit: Courtesy Our Special Harbor Spray Park

Seize the spray

All are welcome at Our Special Harbor, a 7,000-square-foot sprayground in Alexandria’s Franconia Park. The park was designed with the physical, emotional and social needs of kids of all abilities in mind, making it a favorite among area families. Little ones will find a Chesapeake Bay-themed wonderland with a spraying osprey nest, Chessie the sea serpent, misting sunflowers, a computerized water maze, and a dumping crab basket. Young patrons who want a quieter space may enjoy the more peaceful “beach” area, with gentle fountains and interactive water tables. General admission is free for Fairfax County and out-of-county families (small per-person fee for larger groups). Sensory Friendly Time, which limits the capacity and offers a quieter environment for individuals with autism or sensory-sensitivity needs, will be held weekly starting June 18 at 10 a.m. Water wheelchairs are available.

Our Special Harbor, 6601 Telegraph Road, Alexandria, 703-922-9841, fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/recenter/franconia/family-recreation-area

Take on kayaking

Calleva is known for its rad kayaking camps for kids, but adults can get in on the fun, too. The outfitter’s $950 Zero to Hero course teaches white water kayaking newbies to run class II and III rapids in one month. (Rapids are classified on a scale of I to VI, based on difficulty and danger.) The team at Calleva provides gear and instruction for six river classes and three rolling sessions (you also have access to Tuesday night practices during the month of your course) and each outing will take place at a different section of the Potomac River. The graduation trip heads through Mather Gorge, below Great Falls. And if you’re not feeling like a total kayak hero at that point (or at least satisfied you’ve learned the skills of the sessions), Calleva invites you to attend more classes for free until you rock that roll and feel confident in the current. The outfitter also offers private instruction and coaching, and programs for kids.

Calleva River School, 13015 Rileys Lock Road, Poolesville, 301-216-1248, calleva.org/river/whitewater

Photo credit: Courtesy Montgomery County Recreation

Splashdance

Think the county pool is just for lap swimmers and water walkers? Think again! Montgomery County Recreation offers aqua lovers a smorgasbord of classes, including the ever-popular aqua cardio dance, which is basically a Zumba workout in the agua. Held at the Olney Swim Center, Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Swim Center, the multi-week class is nothing short of a Latin dance party, with all the calorie burning and none of the high-cal snacks. MoCo also offers a yoga-Pilates fusion class called Aqua Yo-Lates, classes in water polo and deep-water running (great for range-of-motion exercise, which can be challenging on land if you have hip or knee replacements) and aqua spin. Classes are open to residents and nonresidents; fees vary. Check online for schedules and prices.

Montgomery County Recreation, 240-777-6840, activemontgomery.org

Photo credit: Courtesy Montgomery Parks, M-NCPPC Ride the pontoon boat at Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds. Photo credit: Courtesy Montgomery Parks, M-NCPPC

Pontoon in the park

Hop aboard the pontoon boat at Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds for a nature cruise with a few of your pals on Little Seneca Lake. Bats & Beavers sunset outings (hopefully with bat and beaver sightings) are scheduled for May 28, June 9, July 14 and Aug. 4, 13 and 27 (90 minutes, $8 per person). A Pride on the Pontoon tour will be offered June 30, and a Grandparent and Child pontoon boat tour on Aug. 22. If you want to bring all your besties (20 max), rent out the entire pontoon boat for an hour cruise ($150). Black Hill rents out kayaks, rowboats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and pedal boats, too. Enjoy the shorebirds and other wildlife along the two-hour self-guided paddle around the 505-acre lake.

Black Hill Regional Park Boathouse, 20930 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds, 301-528-3466, montgomeryparks.org

Photo credit: Courtesy Flohom Photo credit: Courtesy Flohom

Sleepover on the Potomac

The coolest new lodging option at National Harbor in Prince George’s County is Flohom, an Airbnb-style houseboat with a rooftop deck. Flohom, which launched in 2023 (find their houseboats in Annapolis and Baltimore as well), now has three floating homes at National Harbor. Each posh unit has one or two bedrooms. (Children 10 and older are welcome.) New for ’25: the option to hire a personal chef who will whip up dinner in the full gourmet kitchen, complete with a wine refrigerator. Each home also has smart TVs, Wi-Fi and a washing machine. Nightly rates range from $400 to $800 (not including taxes and a cleaning fee), and a two-night minimum is required unless there’s availability within 30 days of the booking. During your stay, check out National Harbor’s outdoor movie series or military concerts, or join a free fitness class on the Waterfront Plaza.

Flohom, National Harbor Marina, 168 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, 667-270-8226, flohom.com

This appears in the May/June 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.