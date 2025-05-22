Former NFL player, 2018 gold medalist, elected officials to speak at MCPS graduations  

Editor’s note: This story, originally posted May 22 at 9:25 a.m., was updated May 22 at 12:00 p.m., to correct the time of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High’s graduation.

A former National Football League (NFL) player, a 2018 women’s ice hockey Olympic gold medalist and numerous elected officials are among the speakers set to inspire the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) class of 2025 during graduation ceremonies beginning May 28, according to the school district.

The class of 2025 is expected to include 12,908 students, including those who earned diplomas and certificates of program completion, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today via email on Wednesday.

Wheaton High School in Silver Spring is scheduled to kick off the graduation ceremonies at 9 a.m. May 28 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) with the school’s assistant principal Terrell Zimmerman as the keynote speaker.

Moise Fokou, an alumnus of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High in Bethesda and a former NFL player, is scheduled to speak to his alma mater on June 9. Fokou was a linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, among other teams. Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. at UMBC.

Women’s ice hockey Olympian and gold medalist Haley Skarupa will speak at her alma mater’s graduation when the class of 2025 at Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School walks across the DAR Constitution Hall stage June 9 at 10 a.m.

Several elected officials, including County Councilmembers Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), Evan Glass (D-At-large) and council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large), are also scheduled to speak at graduation ceremonies.

Here’s the full MCPS graduation schedule:

May 28

Wheaton High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: Wheaton High assistant Principal Terrell Zimmerman.

May 29

John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA): 9 a.m. at RICA building at 15000 Broschart Road in Rockville. Speaker: former RICA teacher Isaiah Bolgiano;

Winston Churchill High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: Churchhill alumna Kami Crawford, a TV/podcast host, model and actress;

Blair G. Ewing Center: 10 a.m. at James H. Blake High School at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Speaker: TBD; and

Quince Orchard High School: 2 p.m. at UMBC. Speaker: former principal Elizabeth (Beth) Thomas.

May 30

Damascus High School: 9 a.m. at Damascus High School at 25921 Ridge Road. Speaker: TBD;

Sherwood High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: County Council Vice President Will Jawando;

Col. Zadok Magruder High School: 10 a.m. at DAR Constitution Hall at 1776 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. Speaker: Alex Tsironis, founder of the MoCo Show;

Seneca Valley High School: 2 p.m. at UMBC. Speaker: N/A; and

Albert Einstein High School: 2:30 p.m. at DAR Constitution Hall. Speaker: County Councilmember Natali Fani-González.

June 4

Montgomery Blair High School: 9 a.m. at Xfinity Center at 8500 Paint Branch Drive in College Park. Speaker: County Councilmember Evan Glass;

Richard Montgomery High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: Hillary Howard, host of WETA’s It’s Academic quiz show;

Stephen Knolls School: 10 a.m. at the Stephen Knolls building at 10731 Saint Margarets Way in Kensington. Speaker: MCPS transition specialist Adriana Friedman;

Gaithersburg High School: 2 p.m. at UMBC. Speaker: entrepreneur Sydney Montgomery; and

Walter Johnson High School: 2 p.m. at Xfinity Center. Speaker: English teacher and National Honor Society sponsor Clair Lipsitz.

June 5

Northwest High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: Caitlyn Kumi, founder of women empowerment brand Miss EmpowHer;

Poolesville High School: 10 a.m. at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. Speaker: teacher Gene Stanton;

Watkins Mill High School: 10 a.m. at DAR Constitution Hall. Speaker: Alex Tsironis, founder of The MoCo Show; and

Rock Terrace School: 10 a.m. at the Rock Terrace School building at 11400 Marcliff Road in Rockville. Speaker: Jordan Masker, program specialist at Carl Sandburg School.

June 9

Rockville High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: District Court of Maryland Judge Zuberi Williams;

Longview School: 10 a.m. at Northwest High at 13501 Richter Farm Road in Germantown. Speaker: pediatric physical therapy specialist Rebecca Leonard;

Thomas S. Wootton High School: 10 a.m. at DAR Constitution Hall. Speaker: Olympic gold medalist Haley Skarupa;

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School: 2 p.m. at UMBC. Speaker: NFL player Moise Fokou; and

Walt Whitman High School: 2:30 p.m. at DAR Constitution Hall. Speaker: Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

June 11

James H. Blake High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: NBC News correspondent Maya Eaglin;

John F. Kennedy High School: 10 a.m. at DAR Constitution Hall. Speaker: County Councilmember Evan Glass; and

Springbrook High School: 2 p.m. at UMBC. Speaker: Darren McLinton, CEO of McLinton Basketball Academy.

June 12

Clarksburg High School: 9 a.m. at UMBC. Speaker: Clarksburg alumna and NCAA track coach Noella Anyangwe;

Northwood High School: 10 a.m. at DAR Constitution Hall. Speaker: student speakers; and