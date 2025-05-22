Laid off federal workers pose opportunity for new talent for MoCo biotech companies

Montgomery County biotech companies like Silver Spring’s United Therapeutics and AstraZeneca in Gaithersburg are seizing the opportunity to hire former federal employees from Health and Human Services to the Food and Drug Administration.

“These are folks with deep regulatory, scientific, and policy expertise who know how to navigate complex systems and bring big ideas to life,” Richard Bendis, president and CEO of Rockville’s BioHealth Innovation Inc., said. “And in a region like ours, that’s a serious asset.” [Washington Business Journal]

Rockville man arrested for filming woman in fitting room at Westfield Montgomery

Javier Armando Pastran Morales, 31, of Rockville, was arrested this week after her allegedly captured images of a woman trying on clothes in a dressing room at Westfield Montgomery mall in April. Morales was arrested on May 15 at his residence and charged with peeping tom, private place-prurient intent, and visual surveillance in a private area. [WJLA]

Montgomery College launches cybersecurity training program

Montgomery College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to launch its participation in the Maryland Cyber Workforce Accelerator program. The program, which will allow educators and students to train in cyber attack simulations and gain experience in digital forensics, aims to strengthen the state’s cybersecurity workforce. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Scattered showers with a high near 67 degrees.

