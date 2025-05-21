Missing Silver Spring woman killed in pedestrian collision in Laurel

Editor’s note: This story, originally published 3:33 p.m. on May 21, 2025, was updated at 5:00 p.m. on May 21, 2025, to correct to location where the collision occurred. It happened in Laurel, not College Park, according to state police.

A 77-year-old Silver Spring woman who was reported missing Sunday evening to Montgomery County police was killed later that night in a pedestrian collision in Laurel, state police said in a press release Wednesday.

Asenakech Amdrufael Negewo, a missing 77-year-old from Silver Spring was struck by a vehicle and killed in a fatal pedestrian collision in College Park on Sunday, May 18, 2025. @MDSP responded to the collision.https://t.co/1CTGIrG9E2#MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/AxlRhBoEUP — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) May 21, 2025

Asenakech Amdrufael Negewo was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 13700 block of Avonshire Drive in Silver Spring, according to a Sunday missing person’s alert from county police. The report did not include any details on why she was reported missing.

Around 9:15 p.m., state troopers responded to the area of eastbound MD Route 198 near the ramp from northbound I-95 in Laurel for reports of a pedestrian collision, Maryland State Police said Wednesday in a press release.

- Advertisement -

Emergency medical personnel from Prince George’s County Fire Department pronounced Negewo dead at the scene, according to a Maryland State Police spokesperson

A preliminary investigation by state police found that a Honda Civic driven by Rigoberto Cervantes-Ceferino, 44, was traveling on the I-95 exit ramp onto eastbound MD-198 when it struck Negewo, the release said. Negewo was standing in the roadway when she was hit, according to police.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is actively investigating the collision, the release said. The release did not say whether Cervantes-Ceferino would face charges related to the collision.

After the collision, road closures in the area lasted more than two hours, the release said, and Laurel police assisted with traffic control.