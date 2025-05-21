10 ways to celebrate Memorial Day in Montgomery County

Memorial Day is approaching, and there are many ways to celebrate in Montgomery County during the upcoming long weekend, including parades, ceremonies, brunches, pool openings and more.

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Rockville Town Center

The Hometown Holidays festival, which features live music, food, local artisans, games and community groups, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Rockville Town Center.

The festival will include a preview of this summer’s Explore Rockville Global Bites campaign, a citywide celebration of food, culture and community, according its website. There will also be children’s activities, including yard games, crafts and kid-friendly performances.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday

Rockville Town Center

The city’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade will be held in the Rockville Town Center on Monday. There will be a musical tribute by the Rockville Concert Band and Chorus at 9 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the parade at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will begin at North Washington Street and Martins Lane and end on East Montgomery Avenue. Numerous military and community groups, marching units and dance troupes will participate in the parade.

Afterward, the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual open house at its station at 380 Hungerford Drive.

Friday through Monday; opening ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday

Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

The Flags of Our Heroes celebration will feature a display of more than 750 American flags to honor community heroes including police officers, firefighters and members of the military. It will take place from Friday to Monday at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg. There will be a formal opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday and a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Any individual or corporation can pay to sponsor a flag at the event, which will include the name of a “hero” of their choice. The proceeds go to the Montgomery Village Rotary Club Foundation and the Gaithersburg Rotary Foundation.

11 a.m. to noon Friday

Christman Park, 304 West Deer Park Road, Gaithersburg

The City of Gaithersburg will host its Memorial Day Observance event from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Christman Park at 304 West Deer Park Road.

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and the City Council will lead a tribute, and retired Col. Judson E. Stailey of the U.S. Air Force will be a guest speaker at the event. There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony, presentation of the colors and an opportunity for attendees to fill out a card and provide a photo for a Book of Tribute to honor loved ones who serve.

2 to 3 p.m. Monday

Bender JCC of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States, Greenberg-Lerner Post 692, will host an event for veterans, family and friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Bender JCC of Greater Washington. The program will include a reading of the names of the fallen, a wreath-laying ceremony and music performed by Voices of Vets, a local non-profit group that performs music from the 1940s to 1970s at veterans homes and events.

11 a.m. Monday

Wheaton Veterans Urban Park, 11200 Amherst Ave.

American Legion Post 268, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2562 and Jewish War Veterans Post 360 will have a ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. in Wheaton Veterans Urban Park. The event will include a speech from Stan Seidel, Maryland director for Veterans’ Employment and Training, presentation of the colors and a light lunch at American Legion Post 268 at 11225 Fern St.

Saturday-Monday

12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

Founding Farmers in Potomac is offering an a la carte brunch on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The meal will include chicken and waffles, French toast, buttermilk pancakes, poached egg hashes, applewood smoked bacon and more.

On Monday, the restaurant will offer a 50% discount for active duty, retired military personnel and veterans for brunch, lunch and dinner who present a valid ID or DD 214 or wear their uniforms.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday through Monday

7401 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Peruvian restaurant Pisco y Nazca is offering brunches from Saturday through Monday. The meals will include a three-course prix-fixe menu with such offerings as empanadas, huevos rancheros, ceviche and tuna tartare tacos, as well as bottomless sangrias and mimosas.

Starting at noon Saturday

Various locations

Montgomery County Recreation’s seven outdoor pools will open at noon Saturday for the pre-summer season. They are located in Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Silver Spring and Wheaton.

The pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day until June 14. After June 14, the pools will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Daily admission for county residents is $7, $6 people age 55 and older, $5 people younger than 18. A driver’s license or other proof of residency is required to get these rates. General admission for non-residents is $20. Residents and non-residents can also purchase summer pool passes.