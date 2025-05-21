Derwood hospice worker receives probation, community service for stealing $2,600 from patient’s wife

Beverly Ochoa, 30, of Derwood was sentenced Friday for stealing $2,600 from the wife of a Washington, D.C., man for whom she was providing care. Ochoa pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in February and was sentenced Friday to a year of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service. [DC News Now]

Bernstein Management moves to One Bethesda Center

Bernstein Management Corp., a real estate management company, is moving its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Bethesda, according to Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) office. [Washington Business Journal]

Chevy Chase parking garage scene of multiple auto break-ins

A Louis Vuitton purse and Prada wallet were among items worth thousands of dollars recently stolen from a BMW parked in a Chevy Chase parking garage. Police are investigating the BMW break-in as well as at least one other in the garage. [Fox 5]

- Advertisement -

Today’s weather:

Light rain, high of 58 degrees

In case you missed it:

Olney teen charged in connection with collision that killed Bethesda man

District 17 General Assembly members announce run for re-election

MCPS Educational Foundation awards nearly $2M in student scholarships