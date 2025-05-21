Derwood hospice worker receives probation, community service for stealing $2,600 from patient’s wife

Beverly Ochoa, 30, of Derwood was sentenced Friday for stealing $2,600 from the wife of a Washington, D.C., man for whom she was providing care. Ochoa pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in February and was sentenced Friday to a year of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service. [DC News Now]
Bernstein Management moves to One Bethesda Center
Bernstein Management Corp., a real estate management company, is moving its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Bethesda, according to Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) office. [Washington Business Journal]
Chevy Chase parking garage scene of multiple auto break-ins
A Louis Vuitton purse and Prada wallet were among items worth thousands of dollars recently stolen from a BMW parked in a Chevy Chase parking garage. Police are investigating the BMW break-in as well as at least one other in the garage. [Fox 5]
Today’s weather:
Light rain, high of 58 degrees
