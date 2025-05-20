Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Three suspects in custody following White Oak shooting 

No injuries reported in Tuesday incident

By Ashlyn Campbell
May 20, 2025 2:01 p.m. | Updated: May 20, 2025 2:10 p.m.
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

Montgomery County police have taken three suspects into custody following a shooting in White Oak Tuesday afternoon, according to a social media post from police.  

No injuries were reported, and the scene is secured, police said.  

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police said on social media that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of November Circle and three suspects were taken into custody.  The 1500 block of November Circle is a residential area in White Oak, near the White Oak Recreation Center.  

According to radio transmissions, at roughly 10:30 a.m., four callers reported hearing gunshots, including one caller who saw people running from a nearby bus stop.  

Officers positioned themselves throughout the nearby roads and at approximately 10:45 a.m. one suspect began running along a nearby street and allegedly dropped a gun magazine, according to radio transmissions.  By about 11 a.m., officers reported that they had three suspects in custody, according to radio transmissions.

