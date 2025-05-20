Three suspects in custody following White Oak shooting 

Montgomery County police have taken three suspects into custody following a shooting in White Oak Tuesday afternoon, according to a social media post from police.

No injuries were reported, and the scene is secured, police said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police said on social media that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of November Circle and three suspects were taken into custody. The 1500 block of November Circle is a residential area in White Oak, near the White Oak Recreation Center.

According to radio transmissions, at roughly 10:30 a.m., four callers reported hearing gunshots, including one caller who saw people running from a nearby bus stop.

Officers positioned themselves throughout the nearby roads and at approximately 10:45 a.m. one suspect began running along a nearby street and allegedly dropped a gun magazine, according to radio transmissions. By about 11 a.m., officers reported that they had three suspects in custody, according to radio transmissions.