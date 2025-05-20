Olney teen charged in connection with collision that killed Bethesda man 

An Olney teen is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge following his arrest Tuesday in connection with the death of a Bethesda man after a February collision, Montgomery County police said Tuesday in a statement.

The 17-year-old turned himself in to police and was charged as an adult with “manslaughter by vehicle or vessel – gross negligence,” according to the statement. Bethesda Today does not identify juveniles charged with crimes.

The charge resulted from a Feb. 19, 2025, collision involving four vehicles in Olney that resulted in the death of Isadore Morton Gudelsky, 56, and also injured a female passenger and the teen, according to police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

The teen is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville pending a bond hearing. Online court records for the case were unavailable as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the collision occurred around 2:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of Olney-Sandy Spring Road (MD-108) east of Prince Philip Drive.

Gudelsky, driving a blue 2013 Lexus RX350, was exiting the Brookdale Olney assisted living facility at 2611 Olney Sandy Spring Road when his car was struck by a green 2019 Jeep Wrangler allegedly driven by the teen, which was traveling westbound, police said in a February statement.

Police said Tuesday detectives determined that in the moments before the collision, the teen was allegedly driving 86 mph in a 40-mph zone, using right-turn-only lanes to pass vehicles stopped at red lights and weaving through traffic by making multiple lane changes. The teen also allegedly was using a cell phone, police said.

First responders found Gudelsky pinned and unresponsive in the Lexus, police said Tuesday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A woman who was a passenger in the Lexus was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen also was transported for non-life-threatening-injuries, according to police.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said at the time.