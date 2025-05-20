Become a Member
Martha Stewart mentors Takoma Park native and animal breeder

Plus: FDA approves COVID-19 vaccine developed in Gaithersburg; Robert Frost student to compete in National Spelling Bee

By Staff
May 20, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: May 19, 2025 5:59 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Celebrity lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart has been fostering a mentor relationship with a Takoma Park native through their shared interest in animal husbandry. Ari Katz, 23, owns a farm in Barnesville where he breeds animals. [The Washington Post]

FDA approves COVID-19 vaccine developed in Gaithersburg

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine that was developed at Novavax in Gaithersburg. The new vaccine, Nuvaxovid, will be available for people 65 and older, or for people between 12 and 64 with underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible to severe effects of COVID-19. [Montgomery Community Media]

Robert Frost student to compete in National Spelling Bee

Lauren Merillana, 13, of Bethesda, will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. on May 27. Merillana, a student at Robert Frost Middle School, loves reading thriller novels and playing logic games. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather

Increasing clouds, with a high near 71.

