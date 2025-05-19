From Bethesda Magazine: 10 questions for Washington Spirit’s Makenna Morris 

Makenna Morris says it was a great moment when, surrounded by her Maryland family, she was drafted in January 2024 to play professional soccer for the Washington Spirit. “It was always in the back of my mind: ‘What if I went to the Spirit?’ I was like, ‘There’s no way, that’ll never happen,’ ” says the 23-year-old forward who grew up in Germantown.

Now in her second season with the Spirit, Morris says her parents, who still live in Germantown, attend every home game—often driving her to D.C.’s Audi Field from her home in Ashburn, Virginia. “After the game, I always make sure that I find them, and I give them a hug,” says Morris, who played for Bethesda Soccer Club, McLean ECNL and St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., graduating in 2020.

Morris earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Clemson University, where she helped her soccer team make it to the NCAA Division I Women’s College Cup semifinals in 2023.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

I try not to be so superstitious. In college, I was. Everything needed to be exactly the same. I do listen to the same seven or eight songs before a game, almost in the exact same order. And if my mom is there, she’s the only person I let braid my hair.

What’s on your playlist?

Rod Wave—that’s my favorite artist. I actually like to listen to sad songs before games—very chill vibes. In the locker room, everybody’s hyped. We’re yelling. We’re getting ready. So before the game I try to be really super calm, super mellow.

What’s your typical pregame meal?

Ever since coming to the Spirit, before the game we always have pancakes. I feel I’ve ate enough, but not too much.

What do you do to relax in your free time?

I love to read. That’s like my big hobby. I love to go outside and bring my dog [a rottweiler named Bear] and have him sit with me and read. He takes up a lot of my time—and I love it. I love him.

What’s the last book you read that you really liked?

My favorite series, which shocks me to this day, is a fantasy book called A Court of Thorns and Roses. [Also], Freida McFadden, a thriller kind of mystery writer. She’s one of my favorite authors.

Who would you invite to a dinner party?

Serena Williams.

What’s your favorite high school memory?

When we won the WCAC [Washington Catholic Athletic Conference] championship game [my sophomore year in 2017]. I actually scored our very last PK to win it, which was just such a great feeling.

What has been your proudest moment as a pro?

Scoring my first goal. I had just gotten back from an injury. It was my first start as a professional, and I scored in the first five minutes of the game.

Do you have any advice for aspiring young soccer players?

Always trust and believe in themselves. Set your dreams high and don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something.

What do you think you’ll be doing in 10 years?

I hope to be still playing soccer.

This appears in the May/June 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.