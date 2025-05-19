Police identify man, 31, fatally stabbed in White Oak

Emmanuel Bisudu Sesay, 31, was the man who was fatally stabbed in White Oak on Thursday night, according to a Monday press release from the Montgomery County police.

No suspects have been identified as of Monday afternoon and the department’s Major Crimes Division is investigating the stabbing death, the release said.

Sesay, who has no known address, was found with a stab wound Thursday night in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive by county police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews, according to police.

The location is near the White Oak Shopping Center.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers and MCFRS personnel were dispatched to the location for a reported stabbing. Responders arrived, found Sesay and transported him to a local hospital, according to police.

Police declined to provide details about where Sesay was stabbed.

Sesay was pronounced dead at the hospital and was then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.