How did a toddler survive after falling 15 stories from a White Oak apartment balcony?

Experts say a 2-year-old boy’s light weight and his landing in a small, dense bush are the keys to his survival after falling from a 15th-floor apartment balcony last week in White Oak. [The Washington Post]

Two boaters rescued after clinging to tree in Potomac River

Montgomery County first responders rescued two people who were clinging to a tree in the Potomac River near Riley’s Lock after they became separated from their boat Saturday. [DC News Now]

Congressional Country Club to host Senior PGA Championship this week

The Senior PGA Championship begins Thursday at the Congressional Country Club in Potomac, marking the first time the golf tournament has been held in Maryland. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 75

Driver allegedly brandishes firearm in I-270 road rage incident

Heat, humidity, mold: Loiederman Middle community gathers to advocate for new HVAC system

MCPS exploring option for regional programming for high school students