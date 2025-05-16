Whitman High gymnastics team wins fourth straight championship 

The Walt Whitman High School gymnastics team took home its fourth straight Montgomery County championship win Tuesday. Marisa Halvorson, a senior at the Bethesda school, won the vault, beam, floor and all-around titles. [The Washington Post]

Burglary suspects use distraction techniques

Burglary suspects are using distraction techniques to sneak into homes across the county, according to Montgomery County police. Police urge homeowners to lock their doors if they’re outside and will be outside for several hours. [WJLA]

Montgomery County Republicans collect signatures for new ballot petition

Leaders of the Montgomery County Republican Party gathered at the County Council building in Rockville on Tuesday to gather signatures for a ballot petition to curb the county’s spending. The petition seeks to change the county charter to limit county spending to the Consumer Price Index for the previous year. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 85 degrees

