Become a Member
Become a Member
Sports & Recreation

Whitman High gymnastics team wins fourth straight championship 

Plus: Burglary suspects use distraction techniques; MoCo Republicans collect signatures for new ballot petition

By Staff
May 16, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: May 16, 2025 9:43 a.m.

The Walt Whitman High School gymnastics team took home its fourth straight Montgomery County championship win Tuesday. Marisa Halvorson, a senior at the Bethesda school, won the vault, beam, floor and all-around titles. [The Washington Post]  

Burglary suspects use distraction techniques 

Burglary suspects are using distraction techniques to sneak into homes across the county, according to Montgomery County police. Police urge homeowners to lock their doors if they’re outside and will be outside for several hours. [WJLA

Montgomery County Republicans collect signatures for new ballot petition 

Leaders of the Montgomery County Republican Party gathered at the County Council building in Rockville on Tuesday to gather signatures for a ballot petition to curb the county’s spending. The petition seeks to change the county charter to limit county spending to the Consumer Price Index for the previous year. [Montgomery County Media]  

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 85 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

County Council signals approval of $7.6B county operating budget 

Bethesda’s Planta to remain open as vegan restaurant chain files for bankruptcy 

Toddler survives fall from 15th-floor apartment balcony in Silver Spring 

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest