Police identify Rockville man, 61, as person fatally struck Wednesday

Montgomery County police have identified 61-year-old David Albert Parker of Rockville as the person who was fatally struck by a car on Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning, police said Friday in a press release.

At roughly 5:30 a.m., police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the area of Watkins Mill Road and Route 355 in Gaithersburg for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck, according to a Wednesday statement from police.

The area is near several businesses, including the Fitzgerald Collision Center Gaithersburg and Kaiser Permanente Gaithersburg Medical Center. The speed limit on Watkins Mill Road in that area is 35 mph.

Parker was struck by a silver 2018 Toyota Camry that was driving eastbound and approaching the intersection of Spectrum Drive and Watkins Mill Road, the county police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit determined.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the Camry driver administering CPR to Parker, police said. MCFRS personnel then took over and provided additional medical aid, but Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the collision is still being investigated, and the driver of the Toyota Camry is cooperating with detectives.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 240-773-6620.