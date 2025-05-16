Fire at North Potomac townhouses displaces two families

Two North Potomac families are displaced after a fire engulfed their townhouses early Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Assistant Chief David Pazos.

MCFRS crews were dispatched to the 11900 block of Roan Lane for the report of a fire just after 5:30 a.m., Pazos said in a video on social media.

Responding firefighters encountered a large blaze at the rear of two adjacent three-story townhomes, according to Pazos. The fire, which engulfed the backside of the homes, had begun to spread to a third townhouse.

“Searches were quickly performed, all were negative, and all occupants were evacuated outside and uninjured,” Pazos said.

.@mcfrs were dispatched to 11900blk of Roan Ln(Gaithersburg) for a fire to the rear of a townhouse. Crews arrived and located fire to the rear of 2 THs with some extension to a 3rd TH. No injuries. So far 5 adults, 5 kids, 2 dogs displaced. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/pOExQcLXwM — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) May 16, 2025

More than 60 firefighters were on scene to fight the blaze, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a social media post Friday morning.

In total, about 13 people were affected by the Friday morning fire, according to Pazos. Two families, which include five adults, five children and three pets, were displaced from their homes, Pazos said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Pazos.

Update-11900blk Roan Ln(Gaithersburg)/534am. Fire extinguished to rear of three adjoining townhouses with all occupants evacuating safely. No injuries. 13 occupants affected(7adults/6kids/6pets). Cause still under investigation. Video footage before arrival. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/O2oEgbAJbW — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) May 16, 2025

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.