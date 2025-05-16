‘There is beauty in most places’: Bethesda artist who is nonverbal, autistic to showcase work

While he can’t speak, a Bethesda artist has found another way to share his voice — through vibrant abstract paintings and poetry that will be featured in his first solo exhibit opening Saturday at a gallery in Washington, D.C.

Charles Lenny Lunn, 34, was born with a rare genetic condition called Phelan-McDermid syndrome, which is associated with autism and can cause developmental delays and difficulties with speech and apraxia. The condition prevents Lunn from being able to use his mouth to form words communicated by the brain. However, he can communicate using a letter board with assistance.

“There is beauty in most places if one has the eye constantly trained — looking, looking, looking,” Lunn communicated to Bethesda Today on Thursday through the letter board during an exhibit preview at Lost Origins Gallery at 3243 Mt. Pleasant St. NW.

The exhibit, “Nonsense and Hopeful Songs, My Inner Fight to be Heard,” runs through June 8. A book of 100 of Lunn’s paintings and poems will be released at the exhibit opening.

The exhibit marks a triumph for Lunn, according to Lunn’s mother, Lorie Peters Lauthier of Bethesda, who said during the exhibit preview that she was told by doctors when Lunn was 10 months old that he would “be no more than a vegetable and would never get off all fours,” and that “it would be best to put him in a home.”

According to Lauthier, a crucial moment for her son occurred at age 14 when he began attending the Ivymount School in Rockville, a special education day school for students from kindergarten age through 21 years old, and immediately fell in love with art.

“They had a wonderful art teacher there, and that was one of the things he enjoyed most. He never really learned to read or write at school, but he did learn to play with paints and things like that in different mediums,” Lauthier said. “He would bring his work home, and I would just be like, ‘Oh my gosh, these are amazing.’ And so eventually, I was able to find an art teacher to come to the house.”

Lauthier said one of the reasons that Lunn enjoys painting is “because it allows him to feel his body,” which is difficult for him to do because of his apraxia, which is a “mind-body disconnect.”

She noted that her son’s condition is not an intellectual disability, and that “you can give Charles instructions,” and “it goes into his brain. He hears you, he acknowledges you, but his body is not sending the right synapses to his body to actually respond.”

She said Lunn’s introduction to art was also aided by the fact that she is an artist and has worked with galleries, museums and other artists.

“I just knew his art was very special, and it wasn’t just sort of scribbly things. He was really showing emotion in his paintings, which I didn’t really come to understand until he was 19, when we first started to do spelling,” Lauthier said.

“Spelling” is a process where a person points to or taps letters on a sheet of paper, also known as a letter board, to express words with the assistance of a communication specialist.

“That was really a pivotal time in his life, because the spelling opened up the doors for him to communicate, and that’s when he was able to really express himself,” Lauthier said.

At the time, Lunn was also starting to type words on a keyboard, but while attending a Pennsylvania boarding school at age 21, he was bitten by a tick and contracted Lyme disease. He developed a “horrible nervous disorder” that caused his hands to shake, making it extremely difficult to type, according to Lauthier.

Despite the setback, Lunn continued to communicate with the letter board, providing access to his “unfiltered” thoughts and feelings, Lauthier said.

This allowed him to write poems that accompany each painting in the gallery exhibit. The poetry expresses his emotions and views about how he feels trapped in his body and how society views him as different.

In addition to finding beauty through observation, Lunn communicated to Bethesda Today that he collects words “so I can recognize when to stick them with my images on canvas.”

In one of his poems called “WANTED: A New Mouth,” paired with a bright blue painting, Lunn wrote:

Seeking a mouth with big history of making words heard.

Demonstrated expertise in sound formation.

Rich diversity of volume and tone desired.

Only mouths willing to work on command will be considered.

This is an in-person position, no remote work.

Apply at www.helpmefindanewbody.com

Creating the exhibit

Lunn has been creating art and writing poems for a while, but the idea for the exhibit at Lost Origins Gallery came from Sarah Tanguy, an art curator who has known Lunn and Lauthier for more than 20 years.

“The first time I met Charles, I had no idea there was anything inside of him because he was completely silent and he was 13 years old,” she said. “If you fast-forward to now, Charles is going to turn 35 on June 2, and the amount of change and evolution of his abilities to express what’s inside of him is just amazing,” she said.

Jason Hamacher, owner and director of the Lost Origins Gallery, said he often chooses exhibits based on whether the works offer a learning opportunity for him and the public. Lunn’s exhibit fits the bill and in addition, his paintings include nuances that make them special, Hamacher said.

“From a distance, you can glance at it and keep going, but when you get closer, you see there’s an insane amount of texture. There’s metallic paints and the brush strokes are really engaging,” he said. “It’s a really moving collection.”

Lauthier, one of the most impactful poems in the book, is “A Call to Listen,” which is paired with a deep red and maroon painting:

“Can everyone just get on board with listening more to non mouth speakers? Wonder rather horrible thoughts of what they would do if in their mouths no more words formed. Would they listen to me then? Would they understand?”