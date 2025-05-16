Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Man fatally stabbed in White Oak

No suspect identified in Thursday night incident, police say

By Staff
May 16, 2025 8:51 a.m.
Montgomery County police are investigating the Thursday night stabbing death of a man in White Oak, according to a statement released Friday morning.

As of Friday morning, no suspect had been identified, police said.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. The location is near the White Oak Shopping Center.

First-responders found a man, 31, with a “apparent” stab wound, according to the statement. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department’s Major Crimes Division is investigating the man’s death and will release more information “as it becomes available,” the statement said. The man’s identity will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin.

