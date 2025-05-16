Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Driver allegedly brandishes firearm in I-270 road rage incident

Rockville man held without bond after Thursday arrest, police say

By Elia Griffin
May 16, 2025 3:36 p.m.
Close-up photo on blue and red police lights
Credit: Getty Images

A Rockville man was arrested Thursday following an incident on I-270 in which he allegedly pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident, Maryland State Police said Friday in a press release.

Joshua Johnson, 43, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime, according to the release. After his arrest, Johnson was held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center in Rockville.

According to digital court records, at a bail review hearing at the Montgomery County District Court in Rockville on Friday afternoon, Judge John C. Moffett set bail for Johnson at $10,000. No attorney information was available via digital court records.

At approximately 8 a.m., state troopers received a call from a driver who reported an incident on I-270 around Montrose Road in Rockville, according to police. The driver told troopers that during a “road-rage dispute,” the driver of a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pointed a firearm at them. No further details about the dispute were provided.

According to police, the handgun was not fired and the driver who reported the incident was not injured.

After police spoke with the driver who reported the incident, officers with the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative investigated and identified Johnson as a suspect, according to the release. Police did not provide details about how Johnson was identified.

Johnson was arrested at his Rockville residence shortly after the incident, according to a Maryland State Police spokesperson.

During a search of Johnson’s vehicle, officers found and seized a loaded handgun from the driver’s seat, the release said.

