Toddler survives fall from 15th-floor apartment balcony in Silver Spring

A 2-year-old boy survived a fall Thursday afternoon from an apartment balcony on the 15th floor of a Silver Spring building, Montgomery County police said in a statement.
Just after 2:10 p.m. county officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive for the report of a toddler who had fallen from an apartment building, Thursday afternoon’s statement said.
Upon arrival, first-responders located the boy, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, in bushes near the building, according to police. He was transported by MCFRS crews to a local hospital.
County police are investigating the incident. No criminal charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon, the statement said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.