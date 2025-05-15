Toddler survives fall from 15th-floor apartment balcony in Silver Spring

A 2-year-old boy survived a fall Thursday afternoon from an apartment balcony on the 15th floor of a Silver Spring building, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Just after 2:10 p.m. county officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive for the report of a toddler who had fallen from an apartment building, Thursday afternoon’s statement said.

Upon arrival, first-responders located the boy, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, in bushes near the building, according to police. He was transported by MCFRS crews to a local hospital.

County police are investigating the incident. No criminal charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.