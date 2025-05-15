Robbery-turned-stabbing suspects arrested near Takoma Park Elementary

Three suspects in a robbery that resulted in a stabbing outside the Takoma Metro Station entrance were arrested Thursday afternoon near Takoma Park Elementary School, according to statements from Takoma Park and Metro Transit police.

According to Metro Transit police, transit police officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to a report of a robbery in progress at the train station entrance at 327 Cedar St. NW in Washington, D.C. Responding officers arrived found a juvenile male victim with a stab wound in his upper body. The boy’s age was not provided.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Metro Transit police later arrested three suspects near Takoma Park Elementary School. The elementary school at 7511 Holly Ave. and the Metro station entrance are less than 1 mile apart.

According to Takoma Park police, Metropolitan police officers from the District and Metro Transit police closed a portion of Holly Avenue while they waited for a forensics unit.

There was no danger to the students or the community, police said. Students were dismissed on time on Grant Avenue.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) didn’t immediately respond Thursday afternoon to a request for comment.