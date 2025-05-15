State awards grants to Bethesda eatery, other businesses to offset Purple Line losses

The Barking Dog in downtown Bethesda is one of 100 businesses along the 16-mile route of the Purple Line that are receiving state grants to help offset financial losses incurred by ongoing construction of the light-rail line. [WTOP]

Silver Spring’s Mandalay restaurant to open D.C. quick-service outpost

Mandalay Restaurant & Café in downtown Silver Spring is branching out: The eatery is planning to open a delivery and takeout location at the Ivy City Food Works in Northeast Washington, D.C. [Source of the Spring]

MoCo program helps fathers stay active in kids’ lives

An initiative run by the Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission helps fathers stay supportive and active in their children’s lives. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79

In case you missed it:

