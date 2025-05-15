Man found guilty in fatal 2023 Metrobus shooting in White Oak  

A 23-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for the 2023 shooting of a 19-year-old on a Metrobus in White Oak, according to a statement from Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury convicted Trevon Hatcherson-Ross of first-degree murder in the death of Justice Elliott, attempted first-degree murder for shooting a second victim, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime and reckless endangerment, according to the Wednesday statement.

Hatcherson-Ross faces the possibility of two life sentences and an additional 45 years in prison during his sentencing set for Aug. 20, according to the statement. According to online court records, Hatcherson-Ross is being represented by lawyers from Covington & Burling LLP. Covington & Burling LLP didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

The charges are related to a Feb. 17, 2023, shooting aboard a Metrobus, according to the statement. Hatcherson-Ross was charged in June 2024, and was held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Boyds. According to online court records, his trial began May 5 and ended Wednesday.

According to the statement, Elliott and another victim boarded a Metro bus at Lockwood Drive in White Oak. At another stop along Lockwood Drive, Hatcherson-Ross entered the bus wearing a “balaclava-style mask,” walked toward the victims and shot Elliott, the statement said.

Elliot pulled out a gun and fired back. Hatcherson-Ross then attempted to shoot a second victim, but the gun malfunctioned. After clearing the malfunction, Hatcherson-Ross shot at the second victim again. The second victim wasn’t injured. Multiple other passengers were on the bus at the time. Hatcherson-Ross then exited the bus, according to the statement.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in the statement that prosecutors were “thankful that justice has prevailed” and that Hatcherson-Ross will be held accountable for his crimes.

“This level of brazen and senseless violence on public transportation cannot be tolerated,” McCarthy said in the statement.