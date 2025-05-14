Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Gaithersburg 

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while walking across Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Montgomery County police.

At roughly 5:30 a.m., police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the area of Watkins Mill Road and Route 355 in Gaithersburg for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck, according to the Wednesday statement from police. The area is near several businesses, including the Fitzgerald Collision Center Gaithersburg and Kaiser Permanente Gaithersburg Medical Center. The speed limit on Watkins Mill Road in that area is 35 mph and the speed limit on Route 355 is 40 mph.

The man was crossing Watkins Mill Road when he was hit by a silver 2018 Toyota Camry driving eastbound, police said. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and attempted live-saving measures on the man until first responders arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The Montgomery County police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident, according to the statement. Police said more information will be released when details are available, including the name of the pedestrian.