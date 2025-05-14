16-year-old Kennedy High student fatally shot Saturday

Derrick Palmer, 16, a football player and John F. Kennedy High School student, was shot and killed in Beltsville, Prince George’s County on Saturday. According to police and court documents, the shooting was accidental and occurred when his friend was handling the gun and “believing the handgun did not have a round in the chamber, pulled the trigger.” [Fox 5]

B-CC senior named National Merit Scholar, working toward career in neurosurgery

Twenty Montgomery County Public School students were awarded $2,500 National Merit scholarships, the district announced Tuesday. Among them was Quinn Parker, a 17-year-old senior Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, who says she is working toward a career in neurosurgery. Other schools with scholarship winners include Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring (7), Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville (4), Poolesville High School (7) and Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville (1). [WTOP]

Pickleball pros come to YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase for clinic, ribbon cutting

Richard Lee, CEO and Owner of JOOLA in Gaithersburg, will have a pickleball court named in his honor Saturday at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA in Bethesda. The event begins with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and includes appearances by professional pickleball players, a clinic and round robin play. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Light rain with a high of 73 degrees

In caser you missed it

