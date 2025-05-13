Police seek help identifying man killed after jump off downtown Silver Spring parking garage 

Montgomery County police are trying to determine the identity of a man who died Saturday after jumping off a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring, according to a Tuesday statement from police.

The incident occurred at roughly 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive, according to the statement. Police described the man, who was not carrying identification, as a Black male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with the Nike logo on the chest with gray sweatpants and shoes.

The incident caused police to close the intersection of Fenton and Ellsworth for several hours to conduct an investigation, and the roads opened shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Officers are asking anyone with information that could identify the man to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.