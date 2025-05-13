Illinois man sentenced to 18 months for gold bar scam of elderly MoCo resident

Neel Patel, 24, of Illinois, will serve 18 months in prison for scamming an elderly Montgomery County resident into buying nearly $800,000 in gold bars. A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge also ordered Patel to pay more than $330,000 in restitution. [The MoCo Show]



Dave Barry to headline Gaithersburg Book Festival

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and humorist Dave Barry will headline the annual Gaithersburg Book Festival on Saturday. He will speak about his new book, Class Clown: The Memoirs of a Professional Wiseass, at the free event, which will feature more than 130 authors. [Montgomery Community Media]

Metro to launch ‘Better Bus’ initiative next month

Metro is set to roll out its systemwide “Better Bus” overhaul in June. The new initiative will eliminate 527 bus stops and aims to streamline routes and their names. [WTOP]

Today’s weather:

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. High near 68.

‘This is real now’: Silver Spring nonprofit provides home makeovers for those in need