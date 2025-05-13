Gaithersburg man to serve 30 years in prison for 2022 drive-by fatal shooting

A Gaithersburg man is expected to serve 30 years in prison for a 2022 drive-by shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Germantown, according to a Tuesday statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl McCally sentenced Kyler Mcroy, 22, to life in prison with all but 30 years suspended and to five years of supervised probation upon his release, according to the Tuesday statement. McCally recommended Mcroy be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offender program, which aims to ensure safety through “psychotherapeutic treatment of individuals who demonstrated persistent antisocial and criminal behavior,” according to its website.

In June, Mcroy entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the shooting death of Keon Jones in 2022.

Jones was found Feb. 10, 2022, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Cinnamon Drive and Poppy Seed Lane in Germantown, a residential community near Clopper Mill Elementary School, according to the statement. Jones was pronounced dead Feb. 11, 2022, in a local hospital.

Following an investigation, police determined Jones was walking to his home when he was targeted in a drive-by shooting, according to the statement. Police identified Mcroy as one of the people in the vehicle that the shots came from.

According to the statement, Mcroy was linked to at least three other shootings and potentially more. Police found a ghost gun, which is privately manufactured and doesn’t have a serial number, in a bedroom of his family home when Mcroy was arrested.

Mcroy also pleaded guilty in June to first-degree assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for a shooting on March 27, 2022, in the 9000 block of Forest View Place in Gaithersburg.