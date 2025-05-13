Flood watch issued for county until Wednesday

With rain and thunderstorms expected throughout Montgomery County until Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

A flood watch is issued when “conditions are favorable for flooding” or flooding is possible, according to the weather service. Montgomery and Frederick counties and Washington, D.C., are expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to the flood watch. Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of creeks, streams and other low-lying areas.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service urged residents on social media to avoid driving through flood waters and to find out which roads are likely to flood in order to identify alternate routes.

County residents can find out more about reporting flooding and drainage issues and frequently flooded roads here.