Woman hospitalized after shooting at Germantown apartment community

Montgomery County police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman when gunfire came through a window in her Germantown apartment, according to police radio transmissions and a department statement.

No suspects were in custody as of Monday afternoon, police spokesperson Carlos Cortes said in the emailed statement.

At approximately 9:43 p.m., county officers responded to the 20000 block of Beaconfield Terrace in Germantown for the report of a shooting, Cortes said. The area is an apartment community along Father Hurley Boulevard, less than a half-mile from Waters Landing Elementary School.

According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called 911 to report that shots had been fired. Callers reported hearing five to 15 gunshots.

A short while later, the woman who was shot reported the incident to 911, according to radio transmissions. The dispatcher said the woman initially thought the shooting was fireworks but then realized gunfire had came through a window in her home.

Responding officers found the woman in her apartment suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and radio transmissions. She was transported to an area hospital by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews.

Officers searched the area for suspects, setting up a perimeter and bringing in a K9 unit to assist, according to the radio transmissions. While investigating, they discovered other residences in the building had been struck by bullets.

One officer reported seeing a person running on a pathway behind the apartment building complex where the woman was shot and a 911 caller reported seeing a man in a white sweatshirt hiding behind a balcony, according to the transmissions. However, no arrests were made.