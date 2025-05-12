Alsobrooks, protesters rally outside NIH in Bethesda

Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks joined hundreds of protesters as they rallied Saturday outside of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda to protest cuts to healthcare and medical research. [WUSA9]

Downtown Silver Spring apartment building sold for $95M

Fenwick Apartments, a six-story apartment building completed in 2014 in downtown Silver Spring, has been purchased for about $95 million by a joint venture between real estate investment companies 29th Street Capital and Willton Investment Management. [Washington Business Journal]

7 arrested in bank ‘jugging’ thefts in MoCo, other counties

Seven men have been indicted after series of robberies in five counties, including Montgomery, in which armed suspects would target victims after they had withdrawn money from ATM machines, according to an indictment released Friday. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79

