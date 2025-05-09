Police investigate death of toddler ‘accidentally left’ in car in Wheaton-Glenmont

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found Wednesday afternoon inside of a car at a residence in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, police said Friday afternoon in a press release.

Police have determined the death is not a homicide, according to the release. The child was “accidentally left inside” of the car, police spokesperson Shiera Goff told Bethesda Today on Friday afternoon.

According to the release, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded at about 1:44 p.m. to a residence for a report of “working code involving a child in a vehicle,” according to the release.

A working code is when a person “does not have a heartbeat/pulse,” according to Goff. She noted the police department would not release details about the street name or block where the incident occurred “out of respect for the family and their privacy.”

Upon arrival at the residence, first responders found the toddler, who had been in the car for “several hours,” the release said. MCFRS crews transported the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The release did not provide details about whether the toddler’s parents or guardians were at the scene when first responders arrived.

The toddler was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where the cause and manner of her death will be officially determined, the release said.