New state ethics rules authored by MoCo delegate become law

Gov. Wes Moore (D) has signed into law a bipartisan reform of Maryland’s ethics law that was authored by Montgomery County Del. Marc Korman (D). The new law requires “future governors to put their financial holdings in a blind trust or disinvest from them entirely,” according to TIME magazine. [TIME]

115 students graduate from county truancy program

A ceremony in Rockville honors 115 graduates of a program created by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy to combat truancy. The program aims to improve middle schoolers’ class attendance. [NBC4]

Silver Spring’s Chalk Fest, Montgomery County Youth Media Festival set for Saturday

Head to downtown Silver Spring to check out two events Saturday: the third annual Chalk Fest and the Montgomery County Youth Media Festival. Chalk Fest features chalk art creations by local artists while the youth media festival at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center showcases the work of 25 film finalists. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Showers, mainly before 4 p.m., high near 62

