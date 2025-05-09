Bethesda Today earns 11 awards in annual press association contest

Bethesda Today brought home a total of 11 awards from the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association’s editorial and advertising contest, including news organization of the year for 2024 in its division.

Local newspapers and online news organizations competed for awards in more than 80 categories. First- and second-place awards are recognized in each category, as well as one “Best of Show’ winner per category. This year, more than 1,600 entries published in 2024 were submitted.

Publications are organized into divisions based on total audience. Bethesda Today competed in Division D.

MDDC announced winners on Youtube on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and ‘Best of Show’ winners in-person at the Doubletree Annapolis hotel on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Here are the awards won by Bethesda Today: