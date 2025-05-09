Become a Member
Become a Member
Announcements

Bethesda Today earns 11 awards in annual press association contest

Named 'news organization of the year' for 2024

By Josephine Jack
May 9, 2025 3:38 p.m.
MDDC Awards
From left, reporter Elia Griffin, Managing Editor Amy Orndorff, and reporters Ginny Bixby and Ashlyn Campbell hold the awards after Friday's MDDC ceremony in Annapolis. Bethesda Today Editor Julie Rasicot was unable to attend.

Bethesda Today brought home a total of 11 awards from the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association’s editorial and advertising contest, including news organization of the year for 2024 in its division.

Local newspapers and online news organizations competed for awards in more than 80 categories. First- and second-place awards are recognized in each category, as well as one “Best of Show’ winner per category. This year, more than 1,600 entries published in 2024 were submitted.

Publications are organized into divisions based on total audience. Bethesda Today competed in Division D.

MDDC announced winners on Youtube on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and ‘Best of Show’ winners in-person at the Doubletree Annapolis hotel on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Here are the awards won by Bethesda Today:

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest