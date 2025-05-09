Bethesda house fire likely sparked by electrical issue in garage, official says

An electrical issue is the likely cause of a fire that displaced a family of three and their pets from their Bethesda home on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said Friday on social media.

Roughly 45 firefighters responded around 1:30 p.m. to the blaze reported at a single-family home in the 9200 block of Rosehill Drive, according to Piringer. First responders encountered flames in the home’s garage and heavy smoke. The blaze was burning in the garage and basement and extended into the first floor.

No one was injured in the fire, which displaced an adult, two children and “several” pets, he said.

While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, Piringer said it likely was accidental and caused by an “electrical ignition source” in the garage.

Damage to the home is estimated at more than $200,000, he said.