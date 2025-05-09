Bethesda Magazine brings back ‘Best of Bethesda’ party for the first time in five years

After five years, Bethesda Magazine’s “Best of Bethesda” party returns Thursday with food, specialty cocktails, live music and networking opportunities.



The event honors recipients of the magazine’s annual Best of Bethesda awards, which were announced in the January/February issue. The party will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the KID Museum at 3 Bethesda Metro Center in downtown Bethesda.

VIP and general admission tickets are available for purchase. VIP tickets are $91.75 and general admission tickets are $76.75. A VIP reception will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. to give those ticket holders early access. At 6:30 p.m., general admission ticket holders will be able to enter the event.

An illusionist from Maximum Magic Shop will be performing, and live music will be provided by Sean Gaiser. There will also be a photo booth available, provided by Washington Talent Agency.

Local food providers featured at the event will include:

Black’s Bar & Kitchen;

Burtons Grill Gaithersburg;

Central Farm Market;

The Daily Dish | The Dish & Dram;

Gregorio’s Trattoria;

Läderach;

No Regrets Pizza;

Olazzo | Alatri Bros;

Raku;

The Salt Line;

Seasons 52;

Silver and Sons BBQ;

Silver New American Brasserie;

Summer House Santa Monica; and

Tatte Bakery & Café.

Wine will be provided by Windridge Vineyards, a specialty cocktail will be provided by Scotty’s Vodka and beer will be provided by BabyCat Brewery.

Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, provided by Just Ice Tea, and water will be provided by Saratoga Spring Water.